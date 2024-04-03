Palmyra Area School Board takes first steps toward new construction

The Palmyra Area School Board heard presentations from financial advisors PFM, as well as architects RLPS, regarding the next steps in the feasibility study during the March 28, board meeting.

As recommended by the board, PFM presented two financial plans, one in the amount of borrowing for $85 million and the other for $110 million, representing the low end and high end of construction related to option Four A and Four B of the feasibility study.

What the administration was looking for in these presentations was guidance from the board regarding how much real estate taxes should be raised in the 2024-25 budget for the first part of borrowing.

While the board heard presentations for the borrowing of $85 million and $110 million, the board ultimately directed the administration to allocate a tax increase of 2.3% for the 2024-25 school year preliminary budget, a number associated with a previous financing presentation given in February for borrowing $150 million for the entirety of option Four in the feasibility study.

While the increase sets the district up to borrow the $150 million, the district is only looking to borrow $20 million associated with Four A this year. The board could ultimately decide to go in another direction when the time comes to borrow money for options Four B or C.

Mike Frentz, director of business affairs at the district, explained that the decision is only a commitment for the 2024-25 year, and further years are fluid based on changes that may happen and future borrowing that may come.

"If we find ourself in a place where we borrowed more money than we're able to pay back, our budget meetings become what are we going to cut so we can afford this," Frentz said. "This part of the process is to make sure we don't end up with those discussions."

Frentz said that while the preliminary budget had not been finalized, it appears that the district would only be looking at a very minimal, if any, tax increase for the district's operating expenses this year.

In order to service financing of $150 million, the district would need to raise local revenues by 16.08%, a total millage increase of 2.85, and was broken down in that financing presentation by 2.3% increases for seven years.

Architects RLPS presented two contracts to the board for option Four A, one for remodeling the district office and high school renovations which will add classroom space, and the other for facility upgrades to Buck Swank Stadium.

The board will be voting on these contracts during its next meeting, as well as on a motion authorizing the administration to begin the process on borrowing the $20 million at meeting on April 11.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Palmyra PA school board takes first steps toward new construction