Palmieri: ‘Reproductive rights under assault’ after Southern Baptists' opposition of IVF

Senate Democrats are forcing a vote to protect access to in vitro fertilization a day after Southern Baptists - the nation’s largest Protestant denomination - voted to oppose the procedure. Alex Witt is joined by former Christian fundamentalist and writer for New York Magazine Sarah Jones, and former Obama White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri, to discuss the debate over IVF in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling to protect access to the abortion drug mifepristone.

