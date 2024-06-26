Palmetto woman, 92, dies in Manatee County after crashing SUV into ditch, FHP says

A 92-year-old Palmetto woman died Tuesday night after crashing her SUV into a ditch in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman was driving her SUV south on Third Ave. W. past 42nd Street Court West in Palmetto just before 7:30 p.m. when she lost control at a curve and crashed into a ditch, according to an FHP crash report. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The woman, whose name has not been released to the public, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been notified of her death.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available Wednesday morning.