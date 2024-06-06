Palmetto State Armory faces racial discrimination lawsuit after man says he found noose at work

A major Midlands gun manufacturer is facing accusations of racial discrimination after a Black employee says a noose was left on his work station.

That and other claims of a racially hostile work environment are included in a lawsuit filed against Palmetto State Armory by a former employee who says he faced harassment from his white coworkers and supervisors before he was fired for reporting the behavior.

Tremell Washington worked as an armorer for the Lexington County-based firearm manufacturer from November 2021 to September 2022. Washington claims several individuals at Palmetto State Armory, including supervisors, used the “n-word” in his presence while he worked there, according to the lawsuit.

On Aug. 30, 2022, Washington said he found an air-hose at his work station tied into a noose. When he brought the noose to the attention of the plant manager, the manager “laughed,” the lawsuit claims. Washington also claims white coworkers posted racist material on their Facebook pages.

On Sept. 2, he says he found the noose placed on his work station again. That day, he says, a white coworker also told him to put his hands up and put on an “I can’t breathe” shirt, references to Black people who had been killed by police officers. Washington said when he complained to the plant manager about the noose reappearing, he says the manager alluded to it being a message of “don’t mess up.”

Four days later, Washington said his supervisor “began to intensely criticize and scrutinize” his work, he believed in an effort to get him to quit. Washington was then terminated in front of his coworkers at the end of the day.

In the suit, Washington claims his employers failed to respond to incidents of workplace discrimination and to disparate treatment at work because of his race. He asks for damages, attorney’s fees, reinstatement and a written apology.

In a response filed in federal court, Palmetto State Armory denies Washington’s claims and notes that Washington had previously been warned about leaving work without permission, leaving his team understaffed and being behind on production. In his filing, Washington claims he left early due to a migraine and that he informed management before leaving.

Washington’s suit, filed by Chance Sturup of Cromer Babb and Porter, was initially filed in Lexington County circuit court. It was later moved to U.S. district court by the armory’s attorney Chandler Aragona of the firm Burr and Forman.