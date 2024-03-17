Palmetto High School grad and Air Force navigator helps usher Sweden into NATO ranks

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth Ansbrom was navigator for the B-52 bomber crew selected to honor Sweden’s confirmation as NATO’s 32nd member.

Wow, U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth Ansbro’s recent mission is making a lot of people proud, beginning with parents Kenny and Diana.

When Sweden officially joined NATO on March 7, the 2015 Palmetto High grad and B-52 navigator was part of the bomber crew selected for a momentous joint flyover to honor the Nordic nation’s confirmation as NATO’s 32nd member.

Vin Mannix

Ansbro’s Stratofortress was escorted by a USAF B-1 bomber and several of Sweden’s Gripen fighter jets as the formation soared over Stockholm, Sweden’s historic capital.

Based at Minot AFB in North Dakota, Ansbro’s B-52 made an amazing 25-hour flight roundtrip (with mid-air refueling) before returning to the U.S. from its meaningful journey, landing at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas.

Dad is the retired Palmetto High athletic director and Mom is a Parrish Community High counselor.

· Attention, all former Sugar ‘Canes!

Manatee High’s tradition-rich dance program is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary next football season. A general meeting for all interested Sugar ‘Cane alums is set for April 3 at 6 p.m. in the MHS theater. The steering committee will have information on the date, social events, etc., at that time.

The committee includes Linda Boone, Tracy Bernthal Capozella, Holly Franklin Cole, Katy Frank, Nicole North Grier, Carolyn Quintero and Bunni Bradbury Roberts. For more details, email: mhssugarcanes75@gmail.com

· Speaking of former Sugar ‘Canes, Godspeed Helen Eason, beloved “Sugar ‘Cane Nana.”

· Southeast High’s choir will be joining Braden River and Lakewood Ranch on a trip to New York City in April, but three Noles choir members need some financial assistance in order to go.

Choir director ​Michelle Norman-Webb is asking the community for help.

The trip’s total cost per student is $2,400 – i.e., flight, hotel, meals, tours, etc. – for the Noles who will perform at Carnegie Hall with the National Youth Chorus.

Folks who would like to help can contact Michelle at 941-741-3366, ext. 36171. Or email her at webbm@manateeschools.net

· The irrepressible Jada Thompson is 44.

· And Lu Ann Watterson-Grace is 39. Again.

· Props to Parrish Community High pitcher Troy Guthrie, who threw the school’s first-ever no-hitter in a 1-0 win over Braden River.

· Salutes to Deputies Carrie Renninger and Michael Rushing Jr., and Visitation Clerk Marian Dovale for 25 years with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

· And with a nod to one of my favorite comic strips, Jeff McNelly’s “Shoe,” what is the difference between a possum and an opossum?

An opossum is Irish.

Ba-dum-bum!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. X (formerly Twitter): @vinmannix.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: VIN MANNIX: B-52 navigator from Palmetto helps usher Sweden into NATO