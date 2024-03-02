Palmetto eighth grader arrested, made threat to 'blow up' school, deputies say

A 13-year-old Manatee County student was arrested on Friday after making a threat to "blow up" his Palmetto middle school.

Buffalo Creek Middle School administration learned on Wednesday about comments the eighth grader made in a Snapchat group. They threatened to "blow up" the school and sent a photo of a handgun with three magazines to the chat, Manatee County Sheriff's officials said.

The location of the message was tracked to the student’s residence, but after receiving consent to search the home, deputies found no weapons or evidence that the student had access to explosives or the ability to make them.

The student confessed to sending the messages in an interview with detectives, sheriff's officials said. They have been charged with false report of a bomb, a second-degree felony.

