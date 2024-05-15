Palmer Lake July 4 fireworks cancelled for 2024

(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — Awake Palmer Lake, the nonprofit organization responsible for organizing the Festival on the Fourth Fireworks show, announced earlier in May that the show was canceled for 2024.

Awake Palmer Lake made the announcement on Facebook, citing “a shortage of volunteers and a committee chairman.” Awake Palmer Lake said numerous community members stepped up to help, and although a meeting was held to try and save the event, with over 100 volunteers offering their time, town staff said it was too late to organize the event, according to Awake Palmer Lake.

Organizers say they are optimistic about future fireworks shows in Palmer Lake.

And while that news is disappointing, Awake Palmer Lake said new additions will help bolster the town as a charming destination for outdoor recreation. The Palmer Lake Parks Department partnered with Awake Palmer Lake to reveal plans for the addition of six new pickleball courts and a community restroom near the pedestrian bridge in Centennial Park.

“In the meantime, residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the scenic beauty and various outdoor activities available in Palmer Lake, including hiking, biking, disc golf, fishing, paddle boarding, and picnicking,” said Awake Palmer Lake in its announcement. “The town also features a variety of quaint shops, eateries, and pubs, all contributing to the unique charm and sense of community in Palmer Lake. Everyone is invited to come and discover the allure and welcoming atmosphere of this special town.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.