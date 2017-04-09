Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week in Spain and more: April 9 in photos

A penitent of “Lagrimas y Favores” blows out candles inside a church as she takes part in a Palm Sunday procession marking the start of the Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain; Spain’s Dani Pedroza rolls on the gravel after he fell off his Honda during Argentina’s Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina; a member of the Palestinian Fatah Movement fires an RPG during a clashes that erupted between the Palestinian Fatah Movement and Islamists in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

