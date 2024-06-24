Palm Springs should be spending money on fixing roads, not murals

I’ve been following some of the news regarding the Palm Springs George Floyd mural and it hits a nerve with me. I feel the city should save the money and apply it towards repairing our roads that are in very poor condition. I’ve lived in Palm Springs for just over five years and East Palm Canyon is a patchwork of temporary repaired potholes that are connected to make up the street.

The mural in my opinion is a reminder of the unrest that occurred in 2020. Palm Springs is a beautiful city, but I hate seeing that mural and don’t feel that it adds any artistic value. If anything, it continues anger and perpetuates a racial divide that was created by the media. Please take it down; it’s time to move on.

John Ghaemmaghami, Palm Springs

Rep. Ken Calvert should not represent anyone

Ken Calvert is my congressman. His voting and behavior do not benefit Americans. Calvert often cites America’s immigration crisis, but he failed to support Congress’ vote to adopt Republican senators’ immigration bill and President Biden’s efforts to limit immigrants. Why? Because former President Trump told him, which Ken Calvert will do regardless of the needs of Americans. This is the same former President who never completed his wall across the Mexican border.

We must never forget Rep. Calvert’s behavior for which he should never be elected. On Jan. 6, Trump encouraged an attack on the Capitol that killed and wounded many police officers and threatened the lives of members of congress. Trump calls them warriors. When Congressman Calvert and others were able to come back to vote for the presidency Jan. 7, Calvert voted to set aside all the votes of Pennsylvania and Georgia in the hope that Donald Trump would illegally become president of the United States. For this alone, Calvert should not represent anyone. Calvert’s attempt to disallow the votes of hundreds of thousands of Americans failed. Vote for Will Rollins who, unlike Ken Calvert, enforced anti-terrorism in Southern California as a federal prosecutor.

Michael P. Friedman, La Quinta

I’ll take a felon any day

There is no denying that in the last two presidential races plus the current one, a number of colorful characters have emerged. But between Hurricane Hillary, Incompetent Joe and Felon Donald, I'll take the felon any day. President Biden falsely claims that inflation was 9% when he first took office, yet I recall that it was a mere 1.4%.

Pinocchio Joe has some explaining to do!

David Tulanian, Henderson, Nev.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs should be fixing roads, not murals