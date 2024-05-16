Palm Springs Police issues alert for possible abduction of young female

Palm Springs Police are investigating a possible abduction. The suspect vehicle is described as a black compact sedan, possibly a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla.

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a possible abduction that took place Thursday afternoon, according to an alert sent to the phones of those registered for the City of Palm Springs' Community Alerts system.

At approximately 2:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of San Joaquin Drive, officers responded to a report that a female, around 16-20 years old, may have been taken from the location against her will.

Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a black compact sedan, possibly a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla. A heavy-set Hispanic male drove the vehicle, while another passenger was a male, whose race is unknown and who was wearing a ski mask, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.

