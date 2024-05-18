Palm Springs Police arrest man connected to multiple Friday collisions

Palm Springs Police arrested a motorist connected to multiple collisions on Friday.

Dispatchers received a report around 10:20 p.m. of a maroon SUV near the 100 block of Museum Way colliding with barricades near the "Forever Marilyn" statue. The motorist then drove eastbound across North Palm Canyon Drive on a walkway, collided with the rear window of a business and damaged the interior of another business while attempting to turn the vehicle around.

The driver, identified as Jose Uzaga, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of hit and run, vandalism and driving under the influence of drugs, police said.

He was being held on $10,000 bail, with a court date Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Anyone who witnessed the alleged rampage was asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125.

