Palm Springs history: Tough times in the 1960s

Littering the newspaper’s fine print throughout the 1960s were notices of Trustee’s Sales of property. The decade was bracketed by recessions at its beginning and end. In between, times were still plenty tough, in fact, exceedingly difficult.

On the steps of City Hall, the deed to a house, to that real property, would sell at public auction “to the highest bidder for cash, payable in lawful money of the United States of America, at the time of sale, without covenant or warranty, express or implied as to title, possession or encumbrances, the interest conveyed to and now held by the said Trustee under the said Deed of Trust in and to the following described property situated in the County of Riverside, State of California….”

Over and over again, interspersed with other sorts of judicial notices, the same legalese would appear with different property addresses and descriptions of the deeds recorded in some Book and Page of the Official Records of Riverside County. And on the steps of city halls all over the country, deeds would be sold at auction.

In Palm Springs and elsewhere, the trustees were generally banks that had made loans on the listed properties: Sierra View Estates, Shadow Village, Desert Bel–Air, Racquet Club Estates, Country Club Estates, Ramon Rise Estates ― no neighborhood was exempt.

Sometimes just the civil engineer’s metes and bounds or legal description of the as-yet-unnamed tract would be the only identifying information in the many inches of printed ink scattered amongst notices of a liquor license applications, Help Wanted ads, fictitious name statements for new business, marriage licenses issued, notices of lost pets, and sundry items for sale or rent.

Striking juxtapositions in just 6 inches of advertisements in June 1965 of the paper read, “Gym for ladies DAILY. Men’s hour, 12-1 DAILY. REDUCE or BUILD UP $25/mo” printed above “DIVINE HELP – Family relations. Home calls, Consolidation-Problems - Bishop Marsh,” featured just above “Massage by Margaret” followed by “Masseuse – Deep massage – Your home only – All hours.”

Those printed juxtapositions were outstripped by the real-life contrast in the Palm Springs itself. Divine help was not in evidence. Incorporated in 1938, Palm Springs was barely out of its childhood and teenage years in the 1960s. Like all young adults, it was grappling with issues it inherited.

Those issues began almost a century before with the creation of the Agua Caliente Indian Reservation and its management by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Palm Springs is still struggling with the same issues today.

The situation was extremely complex. Land use in the city was decided not by the city council, or even the tribal council, but instead by the far away United States Congress after advice from nameless bureaucrats. The ability to make long-term leases required the intervention of a president of the United States. No other small town in the country had more federal attention or such complicated issues.

The very center of town, known as Section 14, had difficulties from the beginning. Indian land was subject to a byzantine governmental structure administered by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the United States Federal government. Tribal members and the tribal council did not have ultimate control over their lands.

The Palm Springs reservation was created in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant and it was later expanded by Presidents Hayes, Cleveland, Roosevelt, Taft and Harding. The reservation is a unique checkerboard pattern of alternating square miles, leftover after the federal land grant to the Southern Pacific Railroad intended to induce the building of the transcontinental railroad lines. In 1917, Congress authorized these reservation lands to be allotted to individual members of the Agua Caliente tribe, with title to be held in trust by the federal government.

For decades the Secretary of the Interior failed to execute the allotment, resulting in lawsuits known as the St. Marie Cases filed in 1936. At the time there were 50 members of the Agua Caliente Band. In his 1966 report, Palm Springs City Manager Frank Aleshire wrote: “For the next 25 years the whole question of the right of the individual Indians to title to reservation lands was hopeless ensnarled in a series of lengthy and confusing lawsuits.”

When the City of Palm Springs was incorporated in 1938, within its boundaries were some 8,000 acres of Indian land. In 1949 the Congressional Committee on Indian Affairs wrote: “Administration of the restricted lands on the Agua Caliente Indian reservation has presented a unique problem to the Federal government. It is the only place in the United States where restricted Indian land is intermingled in a checkerboard pattern with highly developed urban land of great value.”

Extensive lobbying by the intrepid and sophisticated all-female Agua Caliente Tribal Council led by Vyola Ortner, with the assistance of Riverside Congressman Dalip Singh Saund and Palm Springs Mayor Frank Bogert, resulted in President Eisenhower signing into law in 1959 an act to “equalize” the value of allotments to individual tribal members and an amendment to the Indian Leasing Act to authorize the Secretary of the Interior to allow allotted as well as tribal lands to be leased for 99 years, making such lands economically viable and extremely valuable.

Just 92 people, the remaining native people of Palm Springs ― the Agua Caliente Tribe of Cahuilla Indians ― were finally allotted some 32,000 acres of reservation land in Palm Springs on Sept. 21, 1959, with the stroke of Eisenhower’s pen signing Public Law 86-3327 and Public Law 105-308. It was the happy result of decades of struggle to regain the land taken from the Cahuilla ancestors.

The reservation land was suddenly economically viable. The laws would not only lift individual tribal members out of poverty, they transformed the tribe itself and would have dramatic implications for the City of Palm Springs.

Impoverished people of all ethnicities had previously settled on Section 14. The city had no jurisdiction there; it passed no laws that could apply on any even-numbered section of the city as that was the reservation, sovereign land. Only the federal government through its Bureau of Indian Affairs could dictate formal land sales and leases on the reservation.

Until the 1960s, banking and development practices throughout the country discriminated against people of color through restricted lending and racial covenants. In 1948, the Supreme Court evaded remedying the issue definitively when it held that standing alone, racially restrictive covenants did not violate the 14th Amendment. It held that private parties may abide by the terms of such a covenant, but they may not seek judicial enforcement of such a covenant, as that would be a state action.

It would take until the 1960s for such practices to finally be outlawed in California. Attorney Loren Miller Sr. championed movie stars Louise Beavers, Ethel Waters and Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel, when their ownership of Sugar Hill homes in Los Angeles was threatened due to racial covenants.

Superior Court judge Thurmond Clark bravely took a position that the Supreme Court did not, declaring in summary judgment, “It is time that members of the Negro race are accorded, without reservations or evasions, the full rights guaranteed them under the 14th Amendment to the Federal Constitution. Judges have been avoiding the real issue for too long a time.”

People of color, indigenous people and others in Palm Springs lived on Section 14 as they had no other available choice. As the city had no jurisdiction, and the far away federal government did not allow long-term leases, Section 14 had only haphazard, makeshift development, in stark contrast to the rest of the city. The difficult decade of the 1960s would see this difficult issue come to a difficult culmination.

To be continued next week …

Tracy Conrad is president of the Palm Springs Historical Society. The Thanks for the Memories column appears Sundays in The Desert Sun. Write to her at pshstracy@gmail.com.

