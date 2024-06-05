As Palm Springs airport grows, some residents worry it will lose its charm

The expansion of Palm Springs International Airport has been called the biggest project ever attempted in the Coachella Valley, but some residents worry the updates will ruin the unique charm of the property and potentially even rattle the foundation of the city's appeal.

Airport officials say major changes are needed to prepare for a twofold increase in passengers expected over the next 20 years. That means more gates, more rental cars and more parking spaces will be needed.

At an open house on Tuesday, locals confronted planners over the proposed changes, saying the updates would forever alter the nature of the low-key airport and disturb those who live nearby with increased traffic

"It's going to change the town dramatically," said Frank Tysen, an attendee of the open house. "This is a small town. The charm is a small town, and that's why people come here. I wouldn't go vacation right next to LAX."

But change is coming, whether it's wanted or not.

A draft rendering of the Palm Springs Airport Commission's preferred concept for airport expansion, as viewed from the air.

Officials predict around 6 million passengers will move through the airport annually by 2042, up from 3 million in 2022. Overcrowding is already noticeable at the airport, with filled parking lots and a security line that stretches to baggage claim becoming more frequent.

"We are about 10 years behind where we need to be right now," airport Executive Director Harry Barrett said on Tuesday. "My focus right now is catching up to where we need to be to make sure the airport focuses efficiently."

An architecture firm hired to design a new master plan for the airport has come up with several options for the Palm Springs City Council to consider. During a May 9 council meeting, the firm proposed a plan that would increase the number of gates from 18 to 32 by adding to the regional jet concourse at the south end of the airport and expanding gates to the north of the main Bono concourse. The plan also maintains the prominence of the midcentury modern Wexler building that serves as the entrance to the airport, a key concern among citizens.

"The heart of the airport is the Wexler midcentury building itself," said Neil McLean, senior associate at the architectural firm Gensler. "This is the core of the airport, and that's going to be maintained. We are going to work from there to expand the facility."

The building designed by Donald Wexler at Palm Springs International Airport.

However, a large parking garage proposed for just north of the Wexler building caused consternation on Tuesday. Many citizens argued the structure would damage the overall appeal of the airport, and potentially disrupt the appeal of an area with multiple historic buildings nearby, like Palm Springs City Hall.

"The whole concept about the airport was for it to be the gateway to the city," said Gary Wexler, the son of original airport architect Donald Wexler. "The building was designed to showcase the view, and the indoor outdoor experience with the architecture. Putting this building so close to the site would block the view to the north, and as you enter the airport and leave the airport, that building will be hovering over the landscape. It’s too large."

A crowd filters into the Palm Springs Convention Center for an open house on the airport master plan Tuesday, June 4.

The three-story garage would serve as a hub for rental car companies, who are projected to need an additional 1,398 spaces by 2042. Planners could move rental facilities south of the campus, adjacent to Kirk Douglas Way, but that would require shuttling passengers to and from the airport entrance.

"We're going to weigh the pros and cons of that," Ryan Hayes, a project manager at the engineering, planning and consulting firm Mead and Hunt, said during the meeting.

The whole project is expected to take 20 years to complete and cost around $2.2 billion. The city council postponed approval of what has become known as the preferred option to give the consultants an opportunity to answer a slate of questions regarding traffic and noise impacts, along with other concerns.

Key factors in the preferred option presented to the public during an open house Tuesday, June 4

"The airport is really the center of the whole valley," Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein said at the open house. "It's the first place people see, it's often the last thing people see before they go. It creates this impression of what is special about Palm Springs."

Balancing the small-town charm of Palm Springs with the needs of a major tourist destination is what airport planners hope to achieve.

"The aim is to incorporate as much public input as possible to ensure the future plans for the airport meet the community's needs and expectations," Jake Ingrassia, spokesperson for the airport, said in an email. "Changes to the current plans will be considered before construction begins, with the feedback received (Tuesday) night and going forward playing a crucial role in this process."

Timeline of the first phase of the Palm Springs International Airport expansion.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Will Palm Springs airport lose its charm as it grows?