Palm Harbor murder suspect lives in $2M home, says he has no money for attorney

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A 37-year-old man charged with second-degree murder for a killing in an upscale Ozona neighborhood in Palm Harbor made his first appearance in front of a Pinellas County Judge on Thursday.

Matthew Weldon, 37, is accused of killing Carroll Bryan, 49, after a heated argument about a car that Weldon had loaned to Bryan, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

At his hearing on Thursday, Weldon told the judge he wanted to have a public defender because he doesn’t have any money of his own to hire an attorney. The home Weldon lives in is valued at nearly $2 million, but public records show it belongs to a trust.

The judge asked Weldon if he had any cash, stocks or bonds of his own. Weldon replied, “unfortunately no.”

She then asked if he had any vehicles that could be used as collateral. Weldon told the judge he owns two cars, including a Jaguar, but he claimed they have a low value, and he is still making payments on them.

The judge then advised Weldon to carefully consider his answers because he could be found guilty of perjury.

The judge ordered Weldon to be held without bond and set up a new hearing for him to be held Friday morning to see if he can find a way to pay for his own lawyer.

