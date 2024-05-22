Palm Harbor man upset over loaned vehicle fatally beat victim, deputies say

A Palm Harbor man was arrested on a murder charge Wednesday, a day after he fatally beat a man who failed to return a borrowed vehicle on time, deputies said.

Matthew Weldon, 37, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 49-year-old Carroll Edwin Bryan of St. Petersburg, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Weldon’s home on the 300 block of Shore Drive in the Ozona community about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor called 911 and said Weldon said he’d killed someone, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived, they found Weldon in front of the home. He was covered in blood and told deputies, “He is dead,” according to the release.

Deputies found Bryan on the back patio of the home with multiple blunt force injuries to his head, neck and arm.

Detectives learned that the two men met about two weeks ago at a Clearwater bar. Weldon offered to help Bryan and loaned him a vehicle about a week ago. Weldon became upset when Bryan did not return the vehicle when he agreed to, deputies said. When Bryan arrived at Weldon’s home on Tuesday, the two men got into an argument.

Evidence indicates that Weldon struck Bryan in the back of the head while he was on the rear patio, deputies said. When Bryan was on the ground, Weldon continued to hit him.

When the Tampa Bay Times inquired about the incident on Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office initially said it was a “disturbance” and that all parties were accounted for and there was no danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office released information about Weldon’s arrest about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Weldon was treated for minor injuries. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday morning and was being held without bond.