Palm Desert carjacking, armed robbery suspects await word on charges

Two men were in custody Tuesday awaiting word on possible criminal charges in connection with an alleged back-to-back armed robbery and carjacking.

Thermal resident Vincent Caballero, 20, and Indio resident David Bustos, 25, were arrested Monday by deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station.

Caballero was booked on suspicion of carjacking, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, while Bustos was jailed on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement from Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt.

Both men were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Deputies responded at 11:48 p.m. Monday to a report of an armed robbery in the 71-000 block of Highway 111, finding two victims who had been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint by several suspects, according to the sheriffs' department. One victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Minutes later, deputies were called to a report of a carjacking in the 73-000 block of Santa Rosa Way in Palm Desert. The victim reported several male suspects armed with firearms stole his vehicle after assaulting him. A description of the suspects and vehicle led officials to believe both crimes were committed by the same suspects as the earlier attack, Milbrandt said.

Using the victim's cell phone in the stolen vehicle, deputies followed the car to an address on Angela Court in Indio. When deputies caught up, the driver of the victim's vehicle "fled at a high rate of speed, and a vehicle pursuit was authorized," culminating with the driver attempting to flee on foot at the intersection of Colby Street and Monroe Way in Indio, according to Milbrandt.

Both suspects were later found and arrested at a residence in the 45-000 block of Bradley Way. A search turned up an unregistered assault rifle, two handguns with high-capacity magazines, and property belonging to the victims, Milbrandt said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Investigator Hickok at 760-836-1600.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert carjacking, armed robbery suspects await word on charges