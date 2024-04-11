Palm Coast motorcyclist killed in crash on Matanzas Woods and Belle Terre parkways

A Palm Coast motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. at Matanzas Woods and Belle Terre parkways in Palm Coast, according to the FHP.

A 73-year-old Lakeland man was driving a sedan westbound on Matanzas Woods Parkway when he tried to make a left turn onto Belle Terre Parkway, the FHP stated.

The turning sedan collided with the eastbound motorcycle. The 60-year-old man riding the motorcycle was thrown off the bike and landed on the roadway, the FHP stated.

Both men were taken to AdventHealth.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead, the FHP stated. The sedan's driver suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the FHP stated.

The sedan's driver was wearing a seatbelt.

