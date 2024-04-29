Palm Coast man sentenced to 3 years in prison for sex crimes against children

Alan Avellan Jr. of Palm Coast was arrested on charges involving sex crimes against minors, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

A Palm Coast man was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes involving video voyeurism and lewd and lascivious exhibition against children, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Alan Avellan Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sex crimes against children, according to the sheriff's office. Avellan was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, followed by eight years sex offender probation, according to the terms of the plea agreement. Avellan must also register as a sex offender, according to the agreement.

Avellan Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of video voyeurism, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, one count of lewd/lascivious exhibition with a victim under 16 years old, and one count of felony child abuse.

Avellan was arrested in October on charges of showing obscene material to a minor. Avellan was later arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching himself in a bed next to a 7-year-old girl and having her watch him, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office stated it searched Avellan’s cellphone and found videos and images of a different juvenile female showering.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised everyone involved in getting Avellan locked up.

“This disgusting pervert knew his back was up against a wall because of the strong cases made against him by our Major Case Unit detectives, so he decided to take a plea deal. While this means he will only be locked up for three years, he will remain a registered sex offender for life,” Staly stated. “This outcome is all in thanks to the courageous juveniles who came forward explaining what happened to them and the dedicated detectives and prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man sentenced to 3 years for sex crimes against children