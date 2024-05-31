Palm Coast man charged with possession of child sexual assault material

James McGill, 33, of Palm Coast, was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

James McGill, 33, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. McGill was arrested without incident and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, which the sheriff calls “the Green Roof Inn,” where he was being held on $150,000 bail.

The investigation began after the sheriff’s office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Jan. 11, detectives searched McGill’s home where they seized multiple electronic devices.

Investigators found 10 electronic files of videos and photos portraying children in sexually exploitative situations. The victims were estimated to range in age from 5 to 11 years old.

“I want to commend Detective (Sierra) Held, our lead investigator in our Cyber Crimes/ICAC Unit, in building a case to put this pervert behind bars at the Green Roof Inn,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “… This type of perverted behavior will not be allowed in Flagler County, and we will come after you.”

