Palm Coast man accused of sex crimes against children held on $250K bond

Alan Avellan Jr. of Palm Coast was arrested Wednesday on charges involving sex crimes against minors, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

A Palm Coast man already facing a charge of showing obscene material to a minor was arrested this week on new allegations of lewd exhibition and other crimes against minors, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Alan Avellan Jr., 38, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism with a victim under 16, two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Avellan was being held Friday on $250,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, which the sheriff calls the "Green Roof Inn."

Avellan was arrested in October on charges of showing obscene material to a minor. Shortly after he posted a bond of $7,500, the sheriff's office began another investigation against him.

In the latest case, Avellan was accused of inappropriately touching himself in a bed next to a 7-year-old girl and having her watch him, according to the sheriff's office.

Last month, the sheriff's office stated it obtained a search warrant for Avellan’s cellphone on which they found multiple videos and images of a different juvenile female showering.

“This disgusting pervert should have known that our dedicated Major Case Unit and the State Attorney’s Office wouldn’t stop until all of his victims see justice,” Sheriff Rick Staly stated in a release. “These crimes are even more horrific and despicable than the original arrest. While we’re glad he’s back in the Green Roof Inn, we look forward to seeing him go to prison for a very long time so he can’t victimize any more of our community’s children. Parents, if your children have been around this pervert, talk to them and if they indicate they may be another victim, call us immediately.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man accused of sex crimes against children held on $250K bond