The Palm Coast City Council Tuesday morning voted to terminate City Manager Denise Bevan without cause. The termination is effective immediately, according to a city press release.

The council named Assistant City Manager Lauren Johnston as Acting City Manager during the interim period.

Bevan was originally promoted to city manager in February 2023, after she served as interim city manager following Matt Morton's resignation the previous year. She never applied for the position. The city received approximately 90 applications, but the council wasn't impressed by any of the candidates.

At the time, the city unanimously voted to promote Bevan to city manager.

Bevan started with the city on Feb. 26, 2007, as a senior environmental planner. She served in that position for many years before being promoted to city administration coordinator where she stayed until her promotion to chief of staff over infrastructure in April 2021. She has also been a certified floodplain manager since 2007.

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin noted that the City of Palm Coast will engage the services of the Florida League of Cities to initiate the search for a permanent city manager, according to the press release.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Palm Coast City Council fires city manager without cause