Palm City man heads to prison over 2020 shooting incident on the St. Lucie River

FORT PIERCE — After a judge ordered a Palm City man to serve three years in prison for a trio of aggravated assault convictions, his trial could be a caution to others to know under what circumstances it’s legal in Florida to fire a gun.

David Myers, 41, had faced three counts of attempted first-degree murder during a two-day trial in which jurors were told around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, while operating a boat on the north fork of the St. Lucie River, he fired a handgun in the direction of a boat with three people in it, while his vessel was about 30 feet away, court records show.

The people aboard a 2012 boat with two 300-horsepower engines – Myers’ then-estranged wife and two friends – came upon Myers on another boat about a mile north of the Port St. Lucie bridge, they later told deputies.

David Myers

According to arrest reports, Myers’ estranged wife and the two men on her boat said between 10 and 15 shots were fired at them before they returned to a dock, where they said Myers met up with them and began yelling.

She also told police they separated in 2016 and were in the process of finalizing a divorce.

The wife took video of Myers after he apparently followed her and two men to the dock.

“During that video, David (Myers) was seen standing on the front of his boat, shirtless, wearing blue denim shorts and white sneakers and screaming,” court records stated.

“He had a large gold chain around his neck with a State of Florida charm and there was a black pistol clearly visible sticking out of David's right denim shorts pocket.”

When Myers was told police were being called, he drove his boat away, investigators were told. No injuries or property damage was reported.

He was arrested two days after the incident.

A jury on May 3 convicted Myers of three counts of aggravated battery, a lesser offense to attempted first-degree murder. He also was acquitted of one count of “shooting or throwing a deadly missile.”

What did Myers say happened?

Myers told police there was a verbal altercation on the boat, saying everyone was yelling because it was tough to hear over the sound of both boat motors. Myers told police he’d been drinking mimosas earlier.

He told police he has a concealed weapon permit and always carried a pistol in his waistband. He denied removing the gun, a Glock, from its holster.

Myers’ girlfriend told police Myers “was angry because (his wife) took ‘his’ boat out when she wasn't supposed to. (His girlfriend) tried to explain to David the boat was still considered marital property, but he didn't seem to care,” records stated.

Myers’ lawyer Robert Watson on Tuesday said trial testimony showed the boat his estranged wife was on that day was titled in his client's name and was to be sold under a divorce order.

“In order to use the boat, the wife … had a guy break a padlock, put in a new ignition switch, because she didn't have a key to the boat, and take the boat out for what was described by her and her buddy as a ‘joy ride,’” Watson said. “And David, being upset about that, the jury found that he pointed a gun or fired a warning shot nowhere near the boat.”

Watson said with the boat valued at $60,000, “why you would want to put bullet holes in it is unclear.”

Myers, who did not testify at his trial, never admitted firing his gun or pointing it at his ex-wife and her two friends, Watson said.

“There was evidence that (jurors) obviously did believe that one of those two things happened,” he said. “But thank God they understood the (state's) argument that this was an attempted first-degree murder, made no sense.”

Further, Watson said, the incident shows there’s “a lot of confusion” about a false belief that in Florida, “you can fire a warning shot if someone is trying to commit a crime against your property.”

“The law is you can only fire a gun if it is to prevent a forcible felony being committed against you or another human being, but for no other reason,” Watson said. “People think that if someone's stealing my car in my garage, I can fire a warning shot, and that's not the law.”

Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Libby said the jury in its verdict concluded that Myers had “committed a threat with a deadly weapon and had the ability to carry out that threat.”

“To find him guilty of aggravated assault, the jury was not required to find that he fired a weapon,” he said.

“We respect the verdict of the jury. We feel that the evidence supported the as-charged offenses,” Libby added. “That the only evidence presented was that of the defendant repeatedly firing a gun at the victims, and while pursuing them in his boat.”

At Myers’ May 15 sentencing, Libby asked he be ordered to serve a five-year term but Circuit Judge Michael Linn imposed three years instead.

