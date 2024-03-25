Palm Beach's private Tarpon Island, asking $187.5 million, is under contract, MLS shows

Palm Beach’s only private island and its renovated-on-speculation mansion is under contract with an asking price of $187.5 million, according to a sales listing updated today in the multiple listing service.

The property at 10 Tarpon Isle is the most expensive house for sale in Palm Beach.

There’s no word yet on the buyer, the amount to change hands or when the sale will close.

Affording panoramic views of the Lake Worth Lagoon and Intracoastal Waterway, the artificial island in the Estate Section measures about 2.3 acres with a combined 1,163 feet of waterfront on all four sides. A picturesque bridge connects the island to Tarpon Way, which leads to the rest of Palm Beach via Tarpon Way and Island Road.

The 11-bedroom, Bristish Colonial-style mansion has 28,618 total square feet of living space, inside and out, and a long list of amenities, including a 98-foot lakefront swimming pool with a whirlpool spa and a "cold plunge" pool.

With a 98-foot swimming pool, a renovated-and-expanded house at 10 Tarpon Isle on a private island in Palm Beach is under contract with an asking price of $187.5 million. The tennis pavilion is at the far left, while the guest wing is at the far right.

The property was re-developed by Palm Beach and Miami developer Todd Michael Glaser with two real estate investors, Jonathan Fryd of Fryd Properties in Miami and developer Scott Robins of Scott Robins Cos. in Miami Beach.

Glaser and the listing agents for the property could not immediately be reached for comment.

The estate comprises the new main residence on the west side of Tarpon Island. The original 1937 house was converted into a guest pavilion and includes an ultra-luxury fitness-and-beauty area.

Among the property's features are a five-car garage and one of the town’s only lighted tennis courts. Other amenities include a paneled library; a home gym; and an entertainment room with a fireplace, wine storage, billiards area and movie lounge.

The view from the foyer at 10 Tarpon Island in Palm Beach runs straight through the main living area and out to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Fryd and Robins have invested in other Glaser-controlled projects in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade County, where the developer built his career before turning his attention to buying, renovating and selling homes in Palm Beach several years ago. Glaser's eponymous company has offices in Miami Beach and Palm Beach.

Tarpon Island set a town lakefront price record when the developers bought the property and its original house for $85 million in July 2021 from its longtime owners, private investor William Toll and his wife, Eileen.

In October 2021, the property was listed at $125 million for the land and renovation plans for the original house. At the same time, the property was also listed then at a pre-construction price of $210 million, which would have included the renovated house.

The price was later raised to $218 million while still in construction before dropping to $187.5 million in November.

Agent Chris Leavitt if Douglas Elliman Real Estate and agent Suzanne Frisbie of the Corcoran Group hold the listing. Broker Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate is also involved.

The octagonally shaped dining room and tennis pavilion is on the far west side of the house, overlooking the tennis court at 10 Tarpon Island in Palm Beach.

