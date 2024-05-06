Palm Beach Synagogue fundraiser supports individuals with special needs

A cocktail reception to support a local program dedicated to individuals with special needs drew more than 100 people last month to the Palm Beach home of Ken Endelson.

Project Connect, which was founded by Rabbi Moshe and Rebbetzin Dinie Scheiner of Palm Beach Synagogue, provides social events, art therapy, music therapy, winter and summer camps, trips, and home visits for children and adults with special needs.

More than 50 families from throughout Palm Beach County participate in the program, and that number continues to grow, said Rabbi Leibel Shmotkin, the synagogue's director of outreach.

Adam Rodman, Russell Hoffman and Rabbi Moshe Scheiner (from left) attend a cocktail reception April 17 at the home of Ken Endelson to benefit Palm Beach Synagogue's Project Connect.

"We're providing these individuals, who often lack social interaction and friendships elsewhere, with a sense of love and acceptance," he told the Daily News.

The April 17 fundraiser drew an "enthusiastic and generous" response, Shmotkin said.

Ken Endelson (right) with his son, Zachary, hosted a cocktail reception April 17 to benefit Project Connect, a program started by Palm Beach Synagogue that is dedicated to individuals with special needs.

The evening included speeches from Project Connect participants who shared their experiences with the program.

"The evening's spotlight was on Gloria, a mother of two participants who shared a touching account of the profound impact of Project Connect on her family," Shmotkin said. "This initiative, focusing on individuals with special needs, embodies a commitment to inclusivity across Palm Beach's Jewish and non-Jewish communities."

Project Connect hosts social events every Sunday featuring art therapy, music therapy, animal therapy, yoga, and various sensory activities and entertainment. Additionally, the program organizes special trips, winter and summer camps, holiday celebrations, home visits, and more, all aimed at fostering meaningful friendships for children and adults with special needs, Shmotkin said.

"The message is clear," he said. "United in purpose, the community stands ready to continue making a lasting difference in the lives of those with special abilities."

To donate to Project Connect or for more information, visit www.palmbeachsynagogue.org/project-connect.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: April fundraiser in Palm Beach supports individuals with special needs