Palm Beach Pride prevails: County's top LGBTQ festival packs Lake Worth after day of rain

Therapy goats, drag queens and a West Palm Beach-born country music singer were just a few attractions at the 2024 Palm Beach Pride festival in downtown Lake Worth Beach.

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A Saturday rainout couldn't kill the joy of the 32nd annual Palm Beach Pride festival, Palm Beach County's largest annual statement of support for its LGBTQ+ community.

Thousands of people turned out for the parade on Sunday, March 24, in downtown Lake Worth Beach and a celebration in Bryant Park along the waterfront that followed it.

The parade brought hundreds of marchers along Lake and Lucerne avenues. Some wore costumes and others T-shirts expressing support for family members. Others carried signs calling for an end to hate and for the separation of church and state. Several flew rainbow flags or donned capes depicting wings.

LGBTQ+ top event: West Palm country music star highlights annual Palm Beach Pride Festival

Hours of food, fun, dancing and music followed at the park, which saw a packed lineup of performers. Working with city and law-enforcement officials, the Compass Community Center was able to reschedule most of Saturday’s rained-out performances to Sunday and extend Pride's hours until 7 p.m.

Mr. Palm Beach Pride 2024 is dressed as butterfly at the 35th annual Palm Beach Pride Festival in Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach Pride 2024: Top LBGTQ+ festival rallies in Lake Worth