Palm Beach Pride prevails: County's top LGBTQ festival packs Lake Worth after day of rain
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A Saturday rainout couldn't kill the joy of the 32nd annual Palm Beach Pride festival, Palm Beach County's largest annual statement of support for its LGBTQ+ community.
Thousands of people turned out for the parade on Sunday, March 24, in downtown Lake Worth Beach and a celebration in Bryant Park along the waterfront that followed it.
The parade brought hundreds of marchers along Lake and Lucerne avenues. Some wore costumes and others T-shirts expressing support for family members. Others carried signs calling for an end to hate and for the separation of church and state. Several flew rainbow flags or donned capes depicting wings.
Hours of food, fun, dancing and music followed at the park, which saw a packed lineup of performers. Working with city and law-enforcement officials, the Compass Community Center was able to reschedule most of Saturday’s rained-out performances to Sunday and extend Pride's hours until 7 p.m.
