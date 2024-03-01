Palm Beach police warn of scam callers who pose as law enforcement

Palm Beach police warned residents this week to be careful about who might be on the other end of the phone.

There has been an uptick of callers who say they are law enforcement, then try to scam people out of money, police said.

When trying to get money, the person who calls might say a court date was missed and money is needed to avoid arrest, police said.

“The police department will not call you regarding an arrest warrant, credit card fraud, vehicle liens or ask for money,” Palm Beach Police said in an alert to town residents.

Palm Beach residents should be wary of any unexpected call where the caller asks for payment of money or gift cards, regardless of who the caller reports to be, the police department said.

“Verify their circumstances independently, preferably by direct telephone contact,” police said in the alert. “Never give out personal information over the telephone or email, no matter how legitimate the call may seem. When in doubt, call the police to discuss your concerns.”

To report a possible scam to the Palm Beach Police Department, call 561-838-5454.

The scam has not been isolated to Palm Beach.

So-called "imposter scams" — where a person pretends to be someone they aren't, to receive money — were the top fraud category in the United States in 2023, the Federal Trade Commission reported. Losses from imposter scams reported to the commission last year were about $2.7 billion.

People in the U.S. lost $10 billion to scams last year, the FTC said. That is $1 billion higher than the year before and the highest-ever total reported to the agency.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued an alert late last year that scammers were calling people in Palm Beach County, then claiming ties to that department. The caller would accuse the person of missing federal jury duty and then demand payment of $500 in gift cards, or else the person would have to turn themselves in at the Palm Beach County Jail on Gun Club Road, sheriff's officials said.

