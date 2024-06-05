Palm Beach Police: Speeding driver fled officer, hit trees and bushes before arrest

A Delray Beach man was arrested recently after leading officers on a short-lived chase on North Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach Police said.

The man, 20, was spotted by a police officer about 1:46 a.m. May 20 heading north in the 600 block of North County Road, an arrest report said. The officer tried to pull over the man because the windows on the 2022 Dodge Charger he drove were "excessively dark tinted," the report said.

When the officer turned on his lights and sirens near the Palm Beach Country Club, the man sped up and drove quickly north on North Ocean, speeding past 60 mph, the report said. The speed limit in that area is 30 mph. It is 15 mph on the sharp turns before and after the Palm Beach Country Club's reserved-parking lot.

The officer followed until the man made a U-turn and began driving south, speeding again before he lost control, drove off the road and hit several trees and bushes, the report said.

When the officer walked to the car, the man was still sitting in the driver's seat. After the officer arrested the man, police found in the Charger a black Glock handgun with a loaded magazine that had 20 live rounds, including one in the chamber, the report said.

Police also discovered that the man's driver's license had been suspended, according to the arrest report.

The man faces charges of fleeing a marked police car at a high speed with disregard for safety of people or property, possession of a firearm during a felony and driving with a suspended license. He was released May 21 on a $20,250 bond, Palm Beach County Jail records show.

