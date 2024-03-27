Palm Beach International Boat Show: Annual event drew thousands to West Palm waterfront

WEST PALM BEACH — Thousands of people visited the West Palm Beach waterfront last week to take in the 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show.

The four-day event showcased more than 800 yachts and boats as well as marine accessories. The crafts lined the docks along the city waterfront as many as 15 deep. Many of the yachts were built with an eye toward luxury, some of them standing four stories tall.

The biggest, the Casino Royale, measured 236 feet and 38 feet wide. The most expensive, Come Together, was 196 feet long and retailed for $59.95 million.

The event, which marked its 42nd year, began Thursday and prevailed through wet and windy weather Friday and Saturday before closing Sunday afternoon.

The Intracoastal Waterway is filled for the 42nd Palm Beach International Boat Show from March 21-24 on March 21, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A woman holds her hat as the wind gusts at the 42nd Palm Beach International Boat Show on March 22, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Photos: Palm Beach International Boat Show revels in luxury, crowds