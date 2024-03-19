Palm Beach International Boat Show returns to West Palm Beach waterfront

The Palm Beach International Boat Show returns this week with more nearly 1,000 vessels on display, including super yachts from around the world.

Tickets are on sale now for the show that runs March 21-24 along the West Palm Beach waterfront.

The show, which started in 1982, has grown to a major economic engine for the community, with last year's impact estimated at $1.05 billion statewide — nearly as much as the $1.3 billion Miami International Boat Show, said Alyssa Freeman, executive director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, which owns the boat show.

"Palm Beach is really not that far behind Miami, and Miami is the biggest in the world," Freeman said. "That was really exciting."

This year's boat show features an expanded Super Yacht Show at Palm Harbor Marina, showcasing yachts that typically stretch longer than 80 feet and have a variety of luxurious amenities that include hot tubs, crew quarters, dance floors and sun decks.

The 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show on the West Palm Beach waterfront features more than 800 boats, including more super yachts than previous years.

"We have more super yachts there than we ever have before, and they're even bigger," Freeman said, noting that at 236 feet, the vessel Casino Royale takes the title of largest yacht at this year's show. The title of "most expensive yacht" goes to Come Together, a 196-foot vessel priced at $59.95 million.

"Everybody, when they think about super yachts, they think about Monaco and Miami, but Palm Beach is a real player in these boat shows and the yachting world," Freeman said.

Exhibitors continue to be drawn to the Palm Beach International Boat Show by the opportunity for high sales year after year when compared with other South Florida boat shows, she said.

"Come Together" is the most expensive boat for sale at this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show. The 196-foot vessel can be yours for $59,950,000.

"I've heard from several of them, this is their favorite show to attend," Freeman said, "And that's why, because their sales are higher at Palm Beach."

The show continues to make headway in improving its sustainability efforts, she said. After reducing single-use plastics, a major change this year is the addition of water bottle refilling stations throughout the show, Freeman said.

"I think that's exciting because everybody's talking about sustainability and how we can be more sustainable," she said. "Every year, we take little steps to be more sustainable."

Freeman said she is excited for this year's AquaZone presented by Nautical Ventures. The attraction showcases some of the "yacht toys" that are new or popular on the market.

"It's so cool, because there are people actually in the water demoing yacht toys, and it's usually the latest and greatest," she said. "There's always something new every year that we've never seen before."

The Palm Beach International Boat Show also features a range of seminars, demonstrations and discussions throughout the weekend, including mental health in yachting, tips to boat to the Bahamas, safe boating to protect sea turtles and how to address active threats and piracy.

Freeman, who has children, said she loves the Kids Fishing Clinics scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with captain Don Dingman.

"Captain Don has been doing this for years, and he does a fantastic job," Freeman said. "The kids actually get to go home with a free rod and reel once the clinic is over."

The association produces the Palm Beach International Boat Show with Informa Markets' U.S. Boat Shows division.

"As we gear up for the 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show, we are excited for our return to Downtown West Palm Beach to celebrate the rich history of this esteemed event," Andrew Doole, president of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, said in a news release. "Each year, we’re grateful for the warm welcome and support from the community, which truly makes this event a highlight on the calendar for both residents and visitors alike."

Informa also produces the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art show happening March 21-24, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. A Windward VIP ticket to the boat show includes admission to the art show as well.

This year's Palm Beach International Boat Show includes the Windward VIP experience, the AquaZone featuring demonstrations of the latest yacht toys, and a lineup of seminars, workshops and clinics for all ages.

In addition to serving as a cornerstone festival of spring in West Palm Beach, the boat show launched the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back program to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions to local nonprofits, Freeman said.

The grant program had a soft launch last year and formalized the boat show's four-decade practice of giving back to the community, Freeman said.

"We're really excited about it," said Freeman, who added that the boat show team is working with the Community Foundation to manage the grant program, which they hope to grow. "That's something that's a super high priority for us."

Money raised through a portion of the boat show's ticket sales, optional add-ons and some related activities goes toward the fund.

The boat show in February announced that the first round of grants totaling $500,000 would go to 25 nonprofits that have marine-related programs or projects, including Florida Fishing Academy, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, Florida Atlantic University, Inlet Grove High School, Palm Beach State College, Sea Turtle Adventures and Friends of Manatee Lagoon.

"We're hoping one day we'll be able to say that it's a million dollars," she said. "So fingers crossed. It relies on the success of the boat show and the support of the community. With that, we will continue to grow."

If you go

What: Palm Beach International Boat Show.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. March 21, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 22 and 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24.

Where: West Palm Beach waterfront.

Cost: General admission is free for ages 6 and younger with purchase of an adult ticket, $17 for a one-day ticket for ages 6-15, $33 for a one-day ticket for ages 16 and older, and $60 for a two-day adult ticket. VIP experiences start at $390 for a Windward single-day ticket.

Information: pbboatshow.com

