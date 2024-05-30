Palm Beach to institute seasonal fertilizer restrictions beginning Saturday

Annual restrictions on the use of fertilizers in landscaping within the town take effect Saturday.

Since 2019, the town has banned the use of fertilizers containing phosphorus and nitrogen during the rainy-season months. The ban, which runs through Sept. 30, does not apply to golf courses.

Nitrogen and phosphorus are nutrients that are natural parts of aquatic ecosystems. But when rain washes too much of those nutrients into canals, rivers and lagoons, the result can be damaging to the environment, Town Manager Kirk Blouin told the Daily News last year.

These nutrients can fuel the growth of cyanobacteria blooms — also known as blue-green algae — which decreases the oxygen that fish and other aquatic life need to survive.

Some of these algae blooms produce elevated toxins and bacterial growth that can kill pets that swim in it and cause respiratory, skin and digestion problems in humans.

A landscaper from Property Works trims a hedge along the parking lot at Phipps Ocean Park in August. Seasonal restrictions on the use of fertilizers containing nitrogen and phosphorus begin Saturday.

"Some of these blue-green algae blooms can cause serious harm to animals and pets, and cause health problems for those who swim in our waterways surrounding the town and around the state," Blouin said.

The town does not use fertilizers in its public parks during the rainy season months.

In order to improve water quality, the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection advise against using fertilizers and pesticides during the warmer months and use them in the correct amounts during other times of the year.

For information, contact the town's Code Enforcement department at 561-227-7080.

