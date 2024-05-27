Palm Beach Gardens brush fire makes heavy smoke visible near Donald Ross Road, I-95

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A brush fire Monday made heavy smoke visible near Interstate 95 along Donald Ross Road in Palm Beach Gardens, officials said.

As of 6 p.m., crews from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue were working to extinguish the flames, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

A 911 caller alerted the agencies to the fire at about 4:40 p.m., reporting heavy smoke in the area near the Alton neighborhood near the interstate.

First arriving crews reported the fire was about 2 acres in size.

No information on the cause of the fire was immediately available.

