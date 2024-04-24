Palm Beach engineer gives update on 3 beach renourishment projects for 2025

Speaking at a Citizens' Association of Palm Beach panel on April 18, coastal engineer consultant for the town Thomas Pierro spoke about the beach renourishment projects planned for 2025, as well as the historic success of the town's coastal protection policy.

By this time next year, the South End's eroded dunes will be revitalized, Town Engineer Patricia Strayer says.

Strayer told a coastal protection panel on April 18 that the renourishment project to replenish the dunes in the stretch of coastline from Phipps Ocean Park south to La Bonne Vie Condominiums will begin in January.

While the sand dunes may appear unsightly in their current state, coastal engineering consultant Thomas Pierro told the gathering the dunes were meant to erode to supplement the coastline's beach.

“They’re providing a reserve of sands so that your pool decks don’t fall into the ocean,” said Pierro, principal engineer for Coastal Protection Engineering, which is working with the town on its coastal protection policy.

Strayer and Pierro were panelists atr the event, which was organized by the Citizens’ Association of Palm Beach and hosted at Fire Station 3.

The upcoming project is one of three major beach renourishment efforts expected to begin in 2025, Strayer said.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers large-scale dredging of the Palm Beach Inlet also is expected to begin in January, Strayer said. Though a dredging project is currently underway, the upcoming project also will include onshore sand placement as far south as Angler Avenue.

Strayer also highlighted the Midtown Shore Protection Project, the Army Corps' plans to replenish sand on Midtown Beach lost to erosion during the 2022 hurricane season. While she did not announce a start date for the project, officials working with the town told the Shore Protection Board in April that they expect that project to begin near the end of 2025.

Consultant for Town says more South End renourishment projects may be in the horizon

Pierro also noted the success of the town’s coastal protection policy in retaining sand within Palm Beach.

Since 1990, Palm Beach has retained over 5 million cubic yards of sand, he said.

“A standard pickup truck ... might hold two cubic yards of sand comfortably,” said Pierro, “So, when you think about it, this is millions and millions of pickup trucks (worth of sand) that have been retained up on the beach.”

Additionally, he highlighted that since 1990 the town’s beaches have expanded an average of 40 feet in width.

He noted that the town may soon complete its Environmental Impact Statement, which will open up the opportunities for larger renourishment projects along the coastline, from Bellaria Condominium to La Bonne Vie Condo.

The Environmental Impact Statement is required in order to receive state and federal permits authorizing a major project with a potential environmental impact, Pierro said.

The statement, which has gone through significant revisions since it first came before the Town Council in 2011, would allow Palm Beach to authorize future renourishment projects without the need to go through the state and federal permitting process again, Pierro said.

“Our request is for a 15-year authorization, which is significant. That means multiple projects can be constructed under this authorization,” he said.

“We are really close now ... I feel like I say that quite a bit, but this is really good news,” he said, adding that while the town already has nourishment projects for the area, this authorization would allow the town to put sand directly into the water. “That’s why this process is so critical.”

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach engineer gives update on beach renourishment projects