Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office handling of therapist rape, kidnapping case is horrifying
Sheriff's procedures puzzling at best
I applaud the excellent reporting regarding this monster of an excuse for a human. I am horrified by the neglect of a life-threatening situation by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and by the fact that this has not been addressed. It's another case where [Sheriff Ric] Bradshaw’s men never do anything wrong. This could have been someone I love screaming for help. They have no problem breaking into someone’s apartment for drug busts.
Gail Brecher Jaworski, West Palm Beach
PBSO debacle has a familiar ring
It looks like the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is a division of the Uvalde City Police Department. Shameful.
Marvin Bussey, Lake Worth Beach
More: Deputies did nothing while therapist was raped, tortured for hours near Boca Raton
More: PBSO: Man sexually assaulted hostage for hours before deputy shot him at home near Boca Raton
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO negligent in life-threatening case of therapist rape, kidnapping