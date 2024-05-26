Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office handling of therapist rape, kidnapping case is horrifying

Sheriff's procedures puzzling at best

I applaud the excellent reporting regarding this monster of an excuse for a human. I am horrified by the neglect of a life-threatening situation by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and by the fact that this has not been addressed. It's another case where [Sheriff Ric] Bradshaw’s men never do anything wrong. This could have been someone I love screaming for help. They have no problem breaking into someone’s apartment for drug busts.

Gail Brecher Jaworski, West Palm Beach

PBSO debacle has a familiar ring

It looks like the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is a division of the Uvalde City Police Department. Shameful.

Marvin Bussey, Lake Worth Beach

Tzvi Allswang's mug shot. He had been shot in the head by a PBSO deputy as he held a knife to his therapist's throat.

