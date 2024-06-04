Palm Beach County News in 90: Heat wave tips, Northern lights return, Python Hunt

Florida high heat index: What's the best temperature to set your air conditioner thermostat?

Temperatures are rising and we are depending more and more on the state's most appreciated appliance: the air conditioner.

Over the Memorial Day weekend 11 Florida cities broke their own heat records and temps are expected to run 5 to 10 degrees above historical averages for the next few days, according to AccuWeather. All signs point to 2024 being one of the hottest years on record.

It's roasting out there, which brings up the question: what temperature should I set my thermostat on?

Short answer: it depends.

Tap here to read full story

Will northern lights be visible in Palm Beach County? Aurora borealis may light up sky again in June.

All across Florida and the United States, people looked into the night sky in May, and witnessed an amazing sight: the northern lights, or aurora borealis.

What caused the phenomenon? A very rare geomagnetic storm sent a barrage of coronal mass ejections from the sun that caused northern lights to be visible in the Sunshine State on May 10.

People from across the United States and the world posted photos on social media showing the phenomenon in the night skies. And those enjoying the show may get the chance to see it all again.

The solar flares originated from a gigantic sunspot, a dark area on the sun over 15 times wider than Earth, according to LiveScience. The sunspot continues producing strong solar flares and the sun's rotation will have it facing Earth again on June 6 and again during a new moon.

Tap here to read the full story

The Everglades python hunt is on! Snakes to be stalked in August. The prize is a lot bigger

Florida's annual python hunt in the Everglades will run Aug. 9-18, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez announced Thursday morning at a news conference in Miami-Dade County.

Burmese Pythons are an invasive species that pose a threat to wildlife in the Everglades. Florida pays hunters annually to catch the snakes. State-approved hunters can win up to $25,000 this year, Nuñez said at the news conference outside Homestead.

The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world and is not venomous. Adult snakes caught in Florida are between 6 and 9 feet on average, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The largest captured in Florida was more than 18 feet.

Tap here to read the full story

Diamond Walker is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at dkwalker@gannett.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach County News: Heat wave tips, Northern lights, Python hunt