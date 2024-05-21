Palm Beach County News in 90: Barron Trump graduates; Florida named best state for education

Looking for the top stories featured on the May 21 episode of our Palm Beach County News in 90 Seconds? See the story blurbs/links below.

Florida was just named one of the nation’s Top 10 'best states' by U.S. News.

In its annual ranking of the nation’s “best states,” U.S. News and World Report gave Florida a noteworthy distinction: the top state for education.

Calling Florida the state with the best educational opportunities may have been surprising to many, as the state has been riven in recent years by debates over book bans, teacher pay and diversity initiatives on college campuses.

But the Sunshine State nonetheless won the top education spot in the national magazine’s ranking, just as it did last year.

Based on No. 1 rankings in both education and the economy, Florida rose to the No. 9 spot on U.S. News' overall list of “best states.”

The most anticipated high school graduation since the end of the pandemic took place at Oxbridge Academy Friday morning.

Among the 116 seniors who received their diplomas in the exclusive, private prep school's graduating Class of 2024 was 18-year-old Barron Trump, the son of Donald and Melania Trump. The former first couple attended the ceremony.

Before the school's graduation ceremony, Oxbridge officials reminded the media and the public that the ceremony at the 54-acre campus was private and by invitation only. The school acknowledged "the heightened interest in this year’s event," presumably because of the participation of the Trumps' only child together, and the erstwhile uncertainty over the attendance of the former president and presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Next step for Donald Trump's son Barron: Where to attend college

Now that Barron Trump has graduated from Oxbridge Academy near West Palm Beach, where will the son of Donald and Melania Trump attend college?

One speculated possibility is New York University. The NYU campus in Manhattan is not far from Barron Trump's childhood home at Trump Tower.

