Palm Beach County Democratic chairwoman Mindy Koch resigns, running for school board

The chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party resigned last week and has filed to run for school board.

Former Palm Beach County Democratic Executive Committee Chairwoman Mindy Koch cited “MAGA tactics” by her opponents within the party, including from the woman who ran against Koch in 2022 for chair, Maria Cole.

Cole, who had drawn the backing of younger party members who leaned more toward progressive ideologies, lost the election by one vote.

Mindy Koch cites 'personal attacks and harassment'

Cole could not be reached Monday, May 6 for comment. Interim chair Sean Rourke has said he will remain neutral as a new chair is chosen. “All I can really say is my focus is on electing the new chair,” he said Thursday, May 2.

“The ongoing vicious personal attacks and harassment directed toward me and my leadership team from a small minority of members of the Palm Beach County DEC (Democratic Executive Committee) are destructive and unprecedented,” Koch said in her resignation letter. She also claimed that her opponents used "MAGA tactics" by refusing to recognize her election as legitimate.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried suspended Koch on March 4, in part, she said, because Koch had not quelled divisions within the county party.

But Koch has blamed Cole and her supporters for obstructing her at every turn. “They never came to events, never said, ‘What can we do to help?’” Koch said.

A state party committee reinstated Koch later in March.

County Democrats have less than six months to select a new leader and smooth over divisions before Election Day on Nov. 5. Republicans have cut Democrats' voter registration lead in Palm Beach County to just over 52,000, about half what it was in December 2022. The GOP has been out-registering Democrats statewide since then, too.

Koch running for school board

Koch, a retired teacher, is running for the school board seat held by School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri, who is not running for a fifth, four-year term. His district includes Boca Raton and neighborhoods west of it.

“Every day I got a call from somebody asking, ‘Did you decide about the school board?’” she said. “I’ve been pressured tremendously to make this school board run. So I said, 'OK, I'll do it.'”

Koch’s opponents for Seat 5 include Gloria Branch, Mike Letsky, Suzanne Page and Charman Postel. That election is Aug. 20. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face off Nov. 5.

