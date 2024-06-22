Palm Beach Code Enforcement Board chair to resign in July, creating vacancy

Palm Beach is seeking applicants for an opening on its Code Enforcement Board

Palm Beach Code Enforcement Board Chair Bram Majtlis will be stepping down July 18 after leading the board for nearly three years.

Majtlis told the Daily News his resignation was spurred by a yearning to travel around the world.

“I’ve always said when I retire, I’m going to travel for as long as I can do that,” Majtlis said, noting that he and his husband, Nick Gold, are now retired, save for his position on the board.

With travel plans extending well beyond the end of the year, Majtlis said he would have been forced to miss board meetings.

“So out of fairness for my colleagues there, I thought I should not hold on to something that I cannot give myself fully to at this moment,” he said.

Majtlis' tenure on the board began in 2018 when he was appointed as an alternate member by the Town Council. A year later, the council elevated him to a regular member, filling a vacancy left by outgoing member Robert G. Donnelly. In 2021, the board chose Majtlis as its chair.

The Code Enforcement Board hears cases involving violations of the town rules, and imposes administrative fines and other penalties when needed.

"It's not about fining or penalizing residents," Majtlis said. "It's about getting to compliance, doing what you need to do and being a worthy resident of our town by doing your little part in maintaining the town as it should be maintained."

With his departure, the board will vote on a new chair and vice chair during its Aug. 15 meeting, after the Town Council appoints a replacement to take over the remainder of Majtlis’ term, which is set to end April 1, 2025.

The town is accepting applications to fill Majtlis’ seat. Details can be found on the town’s website at the link to Boards and Commissions.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com.

