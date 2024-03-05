Palm Beach architectural board delays Louis Vuitton approval, seeks historical elements

Approval for plans for Louis Vuitton's new Worth Avenue storefront were pushed back another month, with Palm Beach's Architectural Commission asking for more elements from the building's historical designs to be incorporated in the luxury brand's update.

The commission at its Feb. 28 meeting deferred a decision on the project to the March 27, marking the second deferral for the project that first came to the commission in January.

The store is planned for 222 Worth Ave., a two-story building about a block from the brand's previous home in The Esplanade at 150 Worth Ave., but on the same block as Louis Vuitton's original Palm Beach address at 251 Worth Ave.

The French luxury retailer first opened on the island more than 40 years ago, moving to The Esplanade in 2000. The former Louis Vuitton space at The Esplanade is now home to Carolina Herrera.

This rendering shows a brighter look to the proposed storefront of the new Louis Vuitton at 222 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach.

The building was designed as one story in 1945 by architect Raymond Plockelman, with the second floor added in 1952 as a residence. It has been renovated several times, including for the most recent tenant, Escada, in the late 1990s.

In deferring Louis Vuitton in January, commissioners had asked the project's designers to incorporate more balance into the proposed façade, particularly on the first floor, where there is now a single door and an arched window to the left.

This rendering shows the previous plans submitted to the town of Palm Beach for the future Louis Vuitton store at 222 Worth Ave.

Commissioners also asked for a lighter treatment overall, swapping black awnings for white, and asking for a brighter finish across the storefront.

Ludovica Douglas from Atmosphere Design Group, the agent for the project, shared updated renderings at the Feb. 28 meeting, noting that the façade would not be perfectly symmetrical as in Neoclassical architecture. The new design shifted pilasters to help find some balance, she said.

This rendering from town documents shows the updated proposed façade for Louis Vuitton at 222 Worth Ave. in Palm Beach, with white awnings instead of black, and a lighter treatment to entire storefront.

The updated design also would feature two signs instead of the three previously requested. Where before there were two "Louis Vuitton" signs between the first and second floors, there now is one, over the main entrance to the building.

The storefront's finish was changed from black to "Champagne gold," Douglas said, adding that this brings the proposed design into alignment with the bronze finish now on the facade.

"Personally I think this finish is much nicer than the shiny bronze of the previous facade," she said.

The awnings were changed from black to white in the updated design, and a transom that is currently over the door on the first floor's left side would be stored on-site, she said.

An arched window on the first floor would be removed to make way for the large showroom windows, Douglas said.

"This allows for the luxury of LV to shine through, while taking into account your comments and trying to find a balance between them," she said.

The transom proved an important element to the commission.

During the meeting, Aimee Sunny of the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach shared with the commission a photo from December 1960 that shows 222 Worth Ave. at that time.

"I think it just tells a really nice story about this building," she said. The building at the time had a knee wall, and a row of transoms between the first floor and the second. The photo was taken after the building's second renovation, she said.

Initially, Douglas said the transoms could be added into the design but the company would prefer not to do the knee wall, opting instead for a 10-inch curb.

She also said the transoms, if added back in, would not be visible from the street because of the awnings.

While some of the commissioners acknowledged that the store design was trying to follow the brand's guidelines, they noted that there are Worth Avenue design guidelines to consider as well.

"The Worth Avenue guidelines actually say that marketing is secondary to architectural integrity," vice chairman Richard Sammons said.

Commissioner Betsy Shiverick concurred with Sammons.

"I had to say it, but Worth Avenue and our commission's not here to accommodate Louis Vuitton's look," she said. "... We like the knee wall because it represents our history."

Adding the knee wall would send a message of respect to the commission and the town, Shiverick said.

"I believe that the ultimate respect would be to look at what we have, and adapt to it, and it would still be a successful store, I'm pretty sure," she said.

Commissioners also supported keeping the current finials along the roofline.

Zeynep Ozandag, director of store planning for Louis Vuitton, told the commission that the project team will rework the design to match the same symmetry seen on one of the original drawings for the two-story building. She also said the team is "100% all ears" to understand the commission's requests, including adding the knee wall and the transoms.

"We love taking the character of the local architecture and hearing about the comments that you offer," Ozandag said. "This is what we're very good at."

The project will return for another review at the March 27 Architectural Commission meeting.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com. Subscribe today to support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Louis Vuitton Worth Ave. store design approval delayed by town board