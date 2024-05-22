Palm Bay's Heritage High School honors Class of 2024 in Tuesday graduation ceremony

Rob Landers, Florida Today
·1 min read

The Class of 2024 at Palm Bay's Heritage High School celebrated graduation during a 7 p.m. Tuesday ceremony.

Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:

Wednesday, May 22:

Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.

Thursday, May 23:

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.

Friday, May 24:

Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.

Saturday, May 25:

Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.

