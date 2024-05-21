Palm Bay's Bayside High graduates Class of 2024 in Monday ceremony

Palm Bay's Bayside High School celebrated its Class of 2024 with a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday night.

Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:

Tuesday, May 21:

The Class of 2024 at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School , Westshore Jr./Sr. High School in Melbourne, Merritt Island High School, Titusville High School, Rockledge High School, Heritage High School in Palm Bay and Melbourne Central Catholic will celebrate graduation.

Wednesday, May 22:

Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.

Thursday, May 23:

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.

Friday, May 24:

Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.

Saturday, May 25:

Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay's Bayside High graduates Class of 2024