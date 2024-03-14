Palm Bay police search for suspect in hit-and-run case that left motorcyclist injured

Palm Bay police continue to search for the 23-year-old driver who left the scene of a crash that left of a Jan. 28 crash that left a motorcyclist injured.

The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. at the intersections of Eldron Drive and Collins Street in the southeast section of the city. Police said the motorcyclist was at a stop sign when he was struck and run over by a Ford pickup truck. Using tips from residents, police identified the Ford’s driver as Armando Martinez. The driver then fled the scene.

A warrant has been issued for several charges related to the crash: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and driving while on a suspended license.

More: Quest for justice drove Palm Bay police investigation into teen killings at The Compound

No arrests have been made. The motorcyclist is recovering, police reported.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. On X: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Suspect in January hit-and-run case soiught by Palm Bay police