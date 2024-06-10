Palm Bay police search for persons who shot up park

Palm Bay Police are asking the public for information as the search continues for the shooters who fired multiple rounds at a public park late Sunday.

No injuries were reported but several vehicles were struck by the bullets.

“We are asking for the community’s help with any information to call CRIMELINE,” or 1-800-423-TIPS, said Lt. Virginia Kilmer, spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when witnesses heard several rounds of gunfire at Fred Lee Park, 895 Emerson Dr. in the northeast section of the city. It was not immediately known how many people were at the park or in the area at the time.

Officers arrived within minutes. An unspecified number of bullet casings were recovered from the area, police reported.

A motive, including whether in the incident was connected to other possible shootings, has not been established.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay police search for shooters who fired rounds at park