As a Palm Bay park is renamed for late council member Ken Greene, locals salute his service

Her face a mixture of wistfulness and pride, Mary Greene reached up and traced her fingers across her late husband's name on the newly unveiled sign at Ken Greene Memorial Park in Palm Bay.

"He truly loved this city from the day we moved here," she told a crowd gathered Tuesday morning at the park — formerly Riviera Park — for an official renaming ceremony.

"It's the ultimate honor the city could have done for him."

She's blunt, though, about what she imagines her husband, a former city council member and one-time deputy mayor who died in 2023, would think about the facility being renamed for him.

"He'd be saying, 'There are others who deserve this more than me,'" she said.

"He'd be honored, but he wouldn't let it show. He was so humble, he'd truly believe he didn't deserve it."

Overwhelmingly, however, the community he loved agrees: Ken Greene, who died March 6, 2023, will long be remembered as a man of honesty and principle, one who served Palm Bay and the broader community unfailingly and well.

A poigant and humbling gesture

The salute to her husband all came about, Mary Greene said, as a wonderful and poignant surprise.

Earlier this year, Councilman Randy Foster called her to say he'd asked that the city give a flag that had flown over the city hall complex to Greene, who like her husband was a veteran. Then, in March, at the council meeting where it was presented, Mayor Rob Medina asked that officials look into renaming a park for the councilman.

In turn, the council and recreation board voted that Greene, who served on the council from 2001-2004 and 2010-2014, should have a park named for him, and Riviera Park was chosen.

It was, Mary Greene said, a special place for the couple: Her husband was on the recreational advisory board years ago when they first started discussing building Riviera and other parks. So when she was asked if there was a particular park she'd like to see bear her husband's name, "that was the first one that came to mind," she said.

"He insisted that he wanted basketball courts there," she said. "He said, 'There's nothing in the community for our kids ... we need to start building parks, but more than just slides and swings. The older kids need something, too.'"

Mary Greene, her grandson Christian Greene, granddaughter Avelina Vinoya and daughter Georgianna Greene stand in front of the Ken Greene Memorial Park (formerly Riviera Park) sign in Palm Bay. Ken Greene, who served on the city council from 2002-2005 and 2010-2014, died in 2023.

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina told the crowd of about 100 people that it was "truly an honor and a blessing" to be in this position, to honor a man I consider a great man."

"A sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, a man who influenced this young man on leadership, a devout, practicing Catholic," Medina said of Greene. 'He had wisdom, but that didn't come from Ken Greene. It came from above ... he was a conduit."

Medina praised, too, the "many things" the Greenes accomplished as a couple in their work across the community.

"It was that teamwork approach," he said.

A life of service

Ken Greene was 71 years old when he died with heart and other medical issues on March 6, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Miami.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Oct. 10, 1951, Greene joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating from high school in 1971. He was stationed at the Marine Corps Finance Center in Kansas City, Missouri, until 1974.

In March 1982, he married Mary Thibert. They had one child, a daughter, Georgianna Greene, and three grandchildren. Christian, Joe and Avelina.

Mary Greene gets a hug from Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Tuesday morning at a ceremony unveiling the sign for Ken Greene Memorial Park, formerly Riviera Park. Greene's husband Ken Greene, a former city council member, died in 2023.

The two moved to Palm Bay in 1989. Over the years, he worked as a driver for FLORIDA TODAY and finally, for C.C.S.I. Johns Island, Vero Beach, until his retirement on Jan. 6, 2023.

And the couple jumped into community life, in every aspect, across the Space Coast.

In addition to his time on the Palm Bay City Council, Green was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He was involved in numerous ministries including St. Vincent de Paul Society and a founding member of the Sunday Shower Ministry at Daily Bread in Melbourne. Greene also was a longtime member of Democratic Party groups.

Mary Greene said her husband was devoted to family and friends: how he became an assistant Girl Scout troop leader when his daughter's troop needed one. How he volunteered in the nurse's office at Port Malabar Elementary, where his daughter was enrolled at the time, and became a "Cheer Dad" for the Palm Bay Youth Athletic Association.

Georgianna Greene, the mom of three, looked up at the sign with her dad's name emblazoned on it as she hugged her 3-year-old daughter.

In a photo from July 2015, Ken Greene, former deputy mayor of Palm Bay, joins protesters in front of Palm Bay City Hall, speaking out against the potential sale of the city hall complex.

"There are so many emotions," she said, her voice halting. "I don't even know how to categorize it. He'd say he's not deserving of it, but that makes him even more so. He cared so much about this city. So much."

Former city council member Michelle Paccione, who served during Greene's second council stint, praised Greene's levelheadedness and good humor.

"Ken was the real deal, and you don't see that very often in politics," she said. "It's one of the reasons I enjoyed serving with him ... he was honest, and actually cared. Everyone seems to be fighting these days, about which side you're on. But Ken's ultimate goal was to make sure that he served his community.

"It's sad having this happen, but beautiful that the city is remembering him: Parks and Rec was his heart and soul."

