Palm Bay man remains jailed after he broke into church, struck officer with Stanley cup

A 24-year-old Palm Bay man remains jailed after police said he broke into a church with a sledgehammer, causing at least $10,000 in damages before attacking an officer with a metal Stanley cup.

Timothy Donald Bornman was charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief in a place of worship, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting officers with violence after police were called last week to investigate a potential burglary at the Mission Church, 100 Emerson Drive, reports show.

Palm Bay police arrested a man suspected of breaking into The Mission church in Palm Bay.

Police responding to the church June 1 spotted Bornman in the parking lot, where he was clutching the Stanley cup and yelling and cursing, arrest reports show.

Police said Bornman, who was wearing only shorts, approached an officer shouting, “I’m going to (expletive) you up,” reports show.

At one point, police said, Bornman walked up to the officer with the metal cup, attempting to hit the officer in the head but striking his shoulder. Another officer fired a Taser toward Bornman, who fell back. A struggle ensued but officers were able to handcuff Bornman, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Bornman had broken into a shed on church grounds, then used a sledgehammer to smash in the church's front door and damage items inside. Bornman told officers that he targeted the church. It was not immediately clear if there was a previous connection between Bornman and the congregation.

Bornman was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes. No court date has been set.

