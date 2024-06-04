Palm Bay man accused of breaking into church with sledgehammer, attacking police officer
A Palm Bay man is facing multiple charges after causing $10,000 in damages to a church.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the Mission Church on Colonial Drive.
The Palm Bay Police Department responded to a call about a man who broke into the church with a sledgehammer.
Read: Man charged with vandalizing more than 20 Seminole County license plate readers
Timothy Bornmam was arrested on the scene after he attempted to strike a police officer with a Stanley Cup.
He is at the Brevard County Jail, where he’s facing multiple charges, including resisting, battery on a police officer, and burglary.
See: Police identify suspect in Leesburg convenience store clerk’s shooting death
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.