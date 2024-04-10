Palestinians in Gaza mark Eid al-Fitr holiday in shadow of Israel's war with Hamas

Palestinians purchase goods in a popular Rafah market Monday in preparation for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Fitr celebrations, amid ruins left behind by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Muslims around the world started celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday Tuesday night, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan with new clothes, toys and special sweets. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

April 10 (UPI) -- Displaced Palestinians in Gaza are marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr, which at any other time would be a three-day celebratory holiday to break the fasting period.

This year, it is a reminder of Israel's war with Hamas and the attacks that have killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.

"There is no joy or appetite for celebrating the holy occasion," Ahmed Ismail, a shopkeeper in southern Gaza's Rafah told Al Jazeera. "Even children have no interest in toys as they did in the past. This is the worst season we have ever lived."

Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr to show gratitude to Allah. The holiday is typically celebrated with family sharing large meals.

"Eid right now is basically dead. There is no joy, no delight," said Ahlam Saleh, who was displaced from northern Gaza.

Palestinian women prepare traditional biscuits (Eid Cakes) popular on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr at Displaced Persons' Shelter Center in the shadow of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, southern Gaza. Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Many Palestinians are gathering in destroyed mosques and homes, as Israel's war in Gaza continues. More than 70% of the homes have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war in October, according to the United Nations. And half of the 2.2 million people in Gaza are close to starvation, according to last month's report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

This is the "highest number of people facing catastrophic hunger ever recorded ... anywhere, anytime," by the IPC, said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Street vendors sell dolls for children Monday in a popular market in preparation for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in the shadow of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, in Rafah. Muslims around the world started celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday Tuesday nnight, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

"We are spending the Eid in the tent -- where else will we spend it? Mohammad told CNN. "I never expected in my life to spend Eid like this."

Another man "thanked God," saying "we are alive for Eid" before adding "we were alive for Ramadan, but it was a time of exhaustion and devastation."

Street vendors sell sweets at a popular market in Rafah for this week's Muslim Eid al-Fitr celebrations, amid Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Saleh, who baked ka'ak biscuits with other women in Deir al Balah for the city's children, said "kids are going to wake up to Eid today without parents."

"We are trying to make our kids happy, make those around us happy, remind them of the smell of Eid. We have nothing else to give the kids except this."

Displaced Palestinians attend a special morning prayer Wednesday for the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a school-turned-shelter in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. The holiday comes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI