Palestinians condemn US ending funding for UN refugee agency

File - In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, girls sit inside a classroom at an UNRWA school during the first day of a new school year in Gaza City. A spokesman for the Palestinian president says the American decision to cut funding for the U.N. agency aiding Palestinian refugees is "an attack on the rights of the Palestinian people." The U.S. supplies nearly 30 percent of the total budget of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, and had been demanding it carry out significant reforms. The decision cuts nearly $300 million of planned support. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinians on Saturday condemned the U.S. decision to end its decades of funding for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, calling it an attack on the Palestinian people and accusing the Trump administration of trying to remove sensitive core issues from the negotiating table as it prepares to propose a Mideast peace initiative.

The announcement raised new questions about the viability of any future U.S. peace plan. President Donald Trump's Mideast team, led by his adviser and son in law Jared Kushner, have been working on their plan for about a year and a half but have not said when it will be made public.

The Palestinians accuse the U.S. of being unfairly biased in favor of Israel, citing a series of steps by the White House. Trump has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital over Palestinian objections and last week cut $200 million in development aid to the Palestinians. Friday's decision cut an additional $300 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Administration, an agency that serves millions of Palestinian refugees and their descendants across the region.

The Palestinians say these steps are aimed at imposing outcomes for the most sensitive issues in the conflict — the fate of contested Jerusalem and the plight of Palestinian refugees — without negotiations.

"What is the American administration doing? They are pre-empting, prejudging issues reserved for permanent status," said Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator.

"They are undermining the moderate forces in Palestine and Israel," he added. "Those elements that want to achieve peace peacefully based on a two-state solution are being destroyed." He said extremists across the region had been given "gifts."

UNRWA was established after the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948 to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes. Today, it provides education, health care and social services to some 5 million Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. In Gaza, over half of the area's 2 million people rely on UNRWA services. The agency is also a major employer in the Palestinian areas.

The U.S. in recent years has supplied nearly 30 percent of UNRWA's budget. But early this year, it suspended roughly $300 million in planned assistance, pending a review. Friday's decision formally cut that money, as well as future assistance to the agency.

In a statement, the U.S. called the agency an "irredeemably flawed operation." It said the U.S. was no longer willing to pay for a "very disproportionate share" of UNRWA's costs and criticized what it called the agency's "fundamental business model and fiscal practices" and its "endlessly and exponentially expanding community of entitled beneficiaries."

The statement largely echoed Israeli claims that UNRWA perpetuates the conflict by promoting an unrealistic Palestinian demand that refugees have the "right of return" to long-lost homes in what is now Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said UNRWA should be abolished and its responsibilities taken over by the main U.N. refugee agency.

In Lebanon on Friday, the U.N. refugee agency's commissioner, Filipo Grandi, ruled out taking on the Palestinian refugee issue. "No! The Palestinians in the region are the responsibility of UNRWA," he said.

The U.S. budget cuts have already hit UNRWA hard. In an interview with The Associated Press last month, UNRWA's commissioner, Pierre Kraehenbuehl, said his agency only had enough money to operate its hundreds of schools through the end of September. He said he is planning a major fund-raising campaign to find new donors in the international community to keep operations afloat.

He also rejected Israeli arguments that UNRWA perpetuates the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said his agency operates under a mandate approved by the U.N. General Assembly and that the refugee issue must be resolved as part of a broader solution to the overall conflict.

Some in Israel have leveled even tougher criticism, accusing UNRWA of teaching hatred of Israel in its classrooms and tolerating or assisting Hamas, the militant Islamic group that rules Gaza. Kraehenbuehl rejected the accusations, saying his agency is a source of moderation and has condemned attempts by militants to use his facilities for cover.