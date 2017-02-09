Palestinian opens fire in Israeli market, injuring four: police

PETAH TIKVA, Israel (Reuters) - A Palestinian man opened fire in an Israeli market on Thursday, injuring four people, before being arrested by police, Israeli authorities said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the man from the West Bank opened fire with an automatic weapon in the city of Petah Tikva, 10 km (six miles) east of Tel Aviv. He shot two people in the legs and two others were also injured.

"The terrorist was captured," he said. "We're trying to understand how he arrived in the area."

A wave of Palestinian street attacks, including vehicle rammings, shootings and stabbings, began in October 2015 and has slowed but not stopped completely. Israel blames the violence on incitement by the Palestinian leadership.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, denies that and says assailants have acted out of frustration over Israeli occupation of land sought by Palestinians in peace talks that have been stalled since 2014.

(Reporting by Rami Amichai and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Andrew Roche)