Israeli strike kills Hamas fighter in Gaza: ministry

Balloons loaded with incendiaries are flown towards Israel during clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli troops east of Gaza City, along the border between the Gaza strip and Israel, on July 13, 2018 (AFP Photo/MAHMUD HAMS)

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) - An Israeli strike killed a Palestinian Hamas fighter in Gaza on Thursday, officials in the strip said, after Israel said one of its aircraft targeted a group launching balloons carrying firebombs.

Three other people were wounded east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said, naming the dead man as Abdul Kareem Radwan.

Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the strip, hailed him as a fighter, saying he was killed on a small base near the border.

Such bases are close to where young Palestinians attach incendiary devices to kites and balloons and fly them over the border into Israel, seeking to spark fires.

Following the incident, Israel's army said Palestinians launched mortar shells at soldiers near the border fence, causing no injuries.

The military said it later targeted a Hamas observation point with tank fire in response to "projectiles" fired.

Israel has pledged a tougher response to the balloons and kites, which Palestinians have been launching for months.

Israel's fire service says hundreds of fires have caused damage amounting to millions of shekels (hundreds of thousands of dollars or euros).

The military has opened fire at or near those launching the devices in recent days, but Thursday marked the first time someone was killed in such strikes.

"Earlier today, a Hamas terrorist squad was launching arson balloons from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," a military statement said.

"In response, an (Israeli army) aircraft fired towards the squad."

Last weekend saw the most severe exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since a 2014 war.

Israel hit dozens of sites it said belonged to militants in the Gaza Strip in Saturday's strikes, killing two Palestinian teenagers.

The same day, around 200 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel from Gaza and four Israelis were wounded when a rocket hit a house in the nearby Israeli city of Sderot.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008.