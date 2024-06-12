Palestine man sentenced to 25 years for sexual abuse of child

Jun. 11—Billy Morton Jr., 65, was convicted by an Anderson County Jury Friday, June 7, for continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said that this was a just result for Morton's crime.

"This victim suffered at the hand of unimaginable continued sexual abuse for 8 years," she said. "I am grateful for her courage to face him and help hold him accountable."

According to Mitchell, the victim testified that from the time she was 4 or 5 years old, until she cried out at age 11, Morton sexually abused her many times.

She said the jury also heard from a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, members of the Children Advocacy Center and others.

"Morton testified during the guilt/innocence phase of the trial," Mitchell said. "He denied any sexual abuse."

After finding Morton guilty, Mitchell said the jury moved to the punishment phase of the trial, where he faced 25 years to life in TDCJ. Mitchell said there is no possibility of parole; a conviction for continuous abuse of a child means the person convicted must serve his time day for day.

Judge Pam Foster Fletcher, of the 349th District Court, presided over the trial. Morton was represented by Bobby Mims and Mishae Boren from Tyler, while the State of Texas was represented by Elizabeth Severn.

"Elizabeth put on an excellent case," Mitchell said. "She and the investigator and paralegal worked tirelessly on this case, and it shows. The jury, by their verdict and sentence, sent a message to our community that this behavior will be punished. I encourage anyone that has been a victim of sexual abuse to come forward. We have tools in place to protect you."